NWS shares tips on how to stay safe during Rip Current Awareness Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday marks the start of Rip Current Awareness Week.

The National Weather Service is taking the opportunity to educate people about how dangerous rip currents can be. According to NWS, nearly 200 people have died from rip currents along the Northern Gulf Coast in the last two decades.

Three of those deaths happened at St. George Island.

“It’s always sad when someone comes to our beaches on a vacation and you know, wind up losing their life,” Franklin Co. Sheriff A.J. Smith told WCTV.

Smith became sheriff in 2017. That year, a man died at St. George Island while trying to rescue his godson from a rip current. In 2020, two more tragedies happened, one month apart.

In July, a man drowned while saving his son. In August, a first responder died trying to save a swimmer.

“That makes it even more tragic when you’re trying to save someone and then one of the rescuers loses their life,” Smith said.

During Rip Current Awareness Week, Smith and others are hoping to spread awareness of the dangers of rip currents. A rip current is a fast-moving, narrow stream of water that flows away from the beach. If a person gets stuck in one, they could die.

“Many people are unaware of the danger rip currents pose,” Lance Franck, a meteorologist with NWS Tallahassee said. “They also can be hard to identify and develop on otherwise nice sunny beach days.”

Franck encourages people to pay attention to beach flags. A red flag means there is a high risk of rip currents.

“When you start to see red flags, then they are definitely more frequent and more dangerous, and you definitely want to want to stay out of the water.

If you do get stuck in a rip current, Franck says you should stay calm and try to swim sideways out of the rip current. If that doesn’t work, you should tread water and yell for help.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.