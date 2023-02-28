One person injured in Lake Bradford Road shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of Lake Bradford Road near Levy Drive, according to TPD.

Police telling WCTV the victim, who has only been identified as an adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, TPD says no suspects have been named and there is no description of a possible suspect.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.