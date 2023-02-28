Oregon law aims to give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month

A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per...
A proposed Oregon bill would provide homeless people and low-income earners with $1,000 per month for a year.(KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Lawmakers in Oregon are discussing a bill that would provide extra money to homeless and low-income people.

KPTV reports the Oregon Department of Human Services would administer the People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program.

The program would provide 12 monthly $1,000 payments to individuals who meet specific requirements.

Officials said those who qualify would have to be experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, severely rent burdened, or earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

The bill has been proposed by Aloha Senator Wlnsvey Campos, the youngest senator ever elected in Oregon.

The recipient would reportedly receive monthly payments to help cover rent, emergency expenses, food, child care and other goods or services needed.

Officials said the payments would be targeted toward Black, indigenous, people of color, those above the age of 58, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless youth and households with children.

Portland State University said it would study the costs, benefits and policy options for providing financial assistance regarding the proposed bill.

According to the ODHS, if a trial program is successful, it would create a plan for administrating the funds.

The money for the program would come from the department’s general fund. Officials said the fund would start at $500 million.

In 2018, a similar program was launched in Vancouver, British Columbia, with each homeless participant receiving $7,500.

That program has reportedly had a success rate with participants moving into stable housing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Boyd has a memorial fund available for donations.
FAMU student drowns at Miramar Beach
Fatal Crash
54-year-old Madison man killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 90
Three people are wanted in Thomas County in connection to a counterfeit checks ring operation.
Three people wanted in counterfeit checks ring
Police on the scene of a shooting on Lake Bradford Rd.
One person injured in Lake Bradford Road shooting
In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

Latest News

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug...
Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck
Preparation, confidence top expert’s list for successful negotiations
Preparation, confidence top expert’s list for successful negotiations
Preparation, confidence top expert’s list for successful negotiations
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened