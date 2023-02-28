Police: Man tips waitress for meal before robbing Waffle House

Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.
Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma police said a man was arrested after he paid for a meal and even tipped the waitress before deciding to rob a Waffle House.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook saying officers responded to a call for an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday.

On the way to the restaurant, officers said they saw what appeared to be the suspect running southbound along a retaining wall of the highway. Police later identified him as Victor DonJuan Medina.

Authorities took Medina into custody and recovered a gun he was carrying.

During an investigation, police said they found out Medina ate at the Waffle House before the robbery. He paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress before pulling a gun on an employee, demanding cash from the register and running out.

Police said Medina was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
54-year-old Madison man killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 90
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
On Thursday night, Donald David Dillbeck became the state’s 100th execution since the death...
Donald Dillbeck: A Life of Violent Crime
In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

Latest News

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference at...
White House promises crackdown on migrant child labor
A 92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for the NOAA since 1965.
92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 60 years
A 92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for the NOAA since 1965.
92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 60 years
FAMU student drowns at Miramar Beach
TCC Brain Bowl wins NAQT Community College Championship.
TCC won 2023 NAQT Community College Championship