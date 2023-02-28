Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Traditional Flan with Macerated Berries and Fresh Whipped Cream
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make a traditional flan with macerated berries and fresh whipped cream.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
1/4 cup water
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
3 cups heavy whipping cream, divided
2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
5 large eggs, divided
1 tablespoon powdered sugar
Macerated Berries (see recipe)
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Bring large saucepot of water to boil on high;
reduce heat to medium-low and keep hot. Whisk together 1 cup sugar
and 1/4 cup water in cast iron skillet (or heavy bottom saucepot) until
blended. Heat on medium 10–12 minutes, swirling pan occasionally (do
not stir), until an amber syrup forms and sugar is dissolved. Sprinkle in
1/8 teaspoon salt and pour caramel sauce into 9- x 9-inch baking dish.
2. Combine in medium saucepot: 2 cups heavy cream, 1 teaspoon vanilla,
and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt until blended; bring to simmer over
medium (do not boil). Meanwhile, separate 2 eggs for yolks (reserve
whites for another use). Whisk together in large bowl: remaining 3 whole
eggs, 2 egg yolks, and remaining 1/2 cup sugar until smooth and
combined. Slowly whisk in (temper) hot cream mixture into egg mixture
1/4 cup at a time, until blended and smooth. Strain custard mixture into
caramelized baking dish.
3. Place roasting pan in oven, then place baking dish in pan. Carefully
pour hot water into pan coming up halfway of baking dish. Bake 35–45
minutes until custard is just set. Carefully remove baking dish from pan
and set aside to cool slightly; chill 4 hours (or overnight).
4. To serve, add to medium bowl: remaining 1 cup heavy cream,
powdered sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with electric
mixer until medium peaks form. Run paring knife around edges to loosen
flan. Invert baking dish onto serving platter. Serve with Macerated Berries
and whipped cream.
