Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Traditional Flan with Macerated Berries and Fresh Whipped Cream

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make a traditional flan with macerated berries and fresh whipped cream.

Traditional Flan with Macerated Berries and Fresh Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

3 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

2 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided

5 large eggs, divided

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Macerated Berries (see recipe)

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Bring large saucepot of water to boil on high;

reduce heat to medium-low and keep hot. Whisk together 1 cup sugar

and 1/4 cup water in cast iron skillet (or heavy bottom saucepot) until

blended. Heat on medium 10–12 minutes, swirling pan occasionally (do

not stir), until an amber syrup forms and sugar is dissolved. Sprinkle in

1/8 teaspoon salt and pour caramel sauce into 9- x 9-inch baking dish.

2. Combine in medium saucepot: 2 cups heavy cream, 1 teaspoon vanilla,

and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt until blended; bring to simmer over

medium (do not boil). Meanwhile, separate 2 eggs for yolks (reserve

whites for another use). Whisk together in large bowl: remaining 3 whole

eggs, 2 egg yolks, and remaining 1/2 cup sugar until smooth and

combined. Slowly whisk in (temper) hot cream mixture into egg mixture

1/4 cup at a time, until blended and smooth. Strain custard mixture into

caramelized baking dish.

3. Place roasting pan in oven, then place baking dish in pan. Carefully

pour hot water into pan coming up halfway of baking dish. Bake 35–45

minutes until custard is just set. Carefully remove baking dish from pan

and set aside to cool slightly; chill 4 hours (or overnight).

4. To serve, add to medium bowl: remaining 1 cup heavy cream,

powdered sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat with electric

mixer until medium peaks form. Run paring knife around edges to loosen

flan. Invert baking dish onto serving platter. Serve with Macerated Berries

and whipped cream.

