Something Good - Former FSU professor awarded key to the city
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former FSU professor Dr. Siwo De Kloet now holds the key to the city.
Tallahassee mayor John Dailey paid the professor a visit to help celebrate his 90th birthday!
Starting in 1966, De Kloet taught biology, biochemistry and genetics for 30 years at FSU.
In 1992, he and his family founded a biotech company focused on genetic testing, one of the first to provide testing to the public.
