St. Marks remains identified as missing person Sean Reddish

Reddish was reported missing in September
(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The remains discovered earlier this month at the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge have been identified as missing person Sean Reddish.

The Wakulla County Sherriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday announcing the identification of the body that a group of biologists uncovered February 9 while hiking the Cathedral of Palms trail west of the St. Marks visitor’s center.

Reddish was reported missing in September, according to WCSO. Police are still investigating the cause and circumstances of his death, but so far “the investigation has not revealed any evidence of foul play,” according to the statement.

WCSO said they cannot provide any more details, citing the ongoing investigation. But police do not recognize “indication of any further threat to the community at large,” according to the statement.

