Suspect charged in the death of a South Georgia man two years after his murder

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made an arrest Thursday for the 2020 Quitman murder case.

On August 28, 2020, law enforcement said JayKeith Jamar Davis, who was 20-years-old at the time, murdered Cenquez Perry while he was sleeping in his house at the Woodmere Apartments on Barwick Road.

When Davis was charged with the 2020 Quitman murder, he was already in the Brooks County Jail on other unrelated charges.

In addition to the murder charge, Davis was charged with four counts of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act, according to GBI.

Authorities believe that since this case is still open and active, more arrests will likely be made in connection with it.

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The death of a 17-year-old that died from a shooting at a Quitman apartment complex is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cenquaz Jermaine Perry, 17, died from injuries after the agency said it appeared he was shot while sleeping.

On Friday, shortly before 2 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Quitman Police Department to investigate a shooting at Barwick Road Apartment Complex.

When agents responded, their preliminary investigation found that gunshots were intentionally fired through an outside wall into the apartment.

The GBI said multiple casings were found outside the apartment. A crime scene specialist also found that bullets hit the outside and went through the apartment’s interior walls, according to the GBI.

Perry was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from injuries from the shooting. The body will be sent for an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab.

“Agents and Quitman police have been conducting interviews from witnesses attempting to identify anyone responsible,” the agency said in a release. “Many people are cooperating and have come forward to assist law enforcement with this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to the call the GBI Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090, the Quitman Police Department at (229) 263-7556 or Brooks County 911. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

