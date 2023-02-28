TCC won 2023 NAQT Community College Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Brain Bowl team earned TCC’s first national title by winning the 2023 National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) Community College Quiz Bowl Championship.

TCC’s Brain Bowl team members are Captia Britain Godwin, Louis Seybold, Grace Toole Duncan, Alejandro Valdivia, Elizabeth Kemp and Ryan Carmichael.

A total of 24 teams from sectional tournaments across the country participated. TCC finished unbeaten and defeated second-place Chipola College in the champion round. Third place went to Southern Union State Community College (Wadley, Alabama) and fourth place went to Murray State College (Tishomingo, Oklahoma), according to TCC.

The top four runners received invitations to the Intercollegiate Championship Tournament of the NAQT, which will take place from March 31 to April 1. The teams will compete for the title alongside 60 four-year colleges and universities.

What is National Academic Quiz Tournament?

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students.

Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.

Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

