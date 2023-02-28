TCC won 2023 NAQT Community College Championship

TCC Brain Bowl wins NAQT Community College Championship.
TCC Brain Bowl wins NAQT Community College Championship.(TCC)
By WCTV Staff and Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Brain Bowl team earned TCC’s first national title by winning the 2023 National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) Community College Quiz Bowl Championship.

TCC’s Brain Bowl team members are Captia Britain Godwin, Louis Seybold, Grace Toole Duncan, Alejandro Valdivia, Elizabeth Kemp and Ryan Carmichael.

A total of 24 teams from sectional tournaments across the country participated. TCC finished unbeaten and defeated second-place Chipola College in the champion round. Third place went to Southern Union State Community College (Wadley, Alabama) and fourth place went to Murray State College (Tishomingo, Oklahoma), according to TCC.

The top four runners received invitations to the Intercollegiate Championship Tournament of the NAQT, which will take place from March 31 to April 1. The teams will compete for the title alongside 60 four-year colleges and universities.

What is National Academic Quiz Tournament?

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students.

Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.

Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
54-year-old Madison man killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 90
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
On Thursday night, Donald David Dillbeck became the state’s 100th execution since the death...
Donald Dillbeck: A Life of Violent Crime
In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

Latest News

FAMU student drowns at Miramar Beach
In 1992, he and his family founded a biotech company focused on genetic testing, one of the...
Something Good - Former FSU professor awarded key to the city
Three people are wanted in Thomas County in connection to a counterfeit checks ring operation.
Three people wanted in counterfeit checks ring
6th annual Field Day Music Festival raises money for pancreatic cancer research