Three people wanted in counterfeit checks ring

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Three people are wanted in Thomas County in connection to a counterfeit checks ring operation.

According to investigators with the Thomas County Sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Jadon Smalls obtained a cashier’s check in the amount of $10. From there, officials say he began manufacturing counterfeit checks from that account and distributing them among a group of people.

Zaquantanekia Daffin, 27, and Dexter Charles, 21, were among those provided checks by Smalls; cashing them at two banks in Thomas County.

“We’ve tied Mr. Smalls to $76,500 worth of counterfeit checks that he’s had pass in Thomas County alone,” said Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO.

Smalls is from Thomas County but has a known residence in Valdosta. Daffin is from Valdosta and Dexter is from Lakeland Georgia.

Watkins says it is possible that more checks could have been passed in other cities, which is why law enforcement is asking the community for help locating the three suspects.

At least four other people have already been arrested in connection to the ring, with the first confirmed check tied to Smalls dating back to October 2022.

Watkins says the smallest check amount was written for $7,300. The suspects allegedly deposited the fake checks and withdrew as much money as possible before the banks were able to flag that the checks were counterfeited.

Anyone with additional information on the suspects’ whereabouts or other possible checks that may have been cashed is asked to reach out to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office. (229)-225-3300

