Bell stolen from Tallahassee Chan Center has been returned

A valuable bell was stolen from the Tallahassee Chan Center, a local Buddhist temple, earlier this month. Last week, it was returned.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The bell is back!

A valuable bell was stolen from the Tallahassee Chan Center, a local Buddhist temple, earlier this month. Last week, it was returned.

Staff told WCTV they couldn’t say who returned the bell but said whoever did see WCTV’s story about it being stolen, recognized the bell, and then called the Chan Center to return it.

“It means a lot to have it back,” said one Chan Center member, Phil Kiracofe. “It was missed. It was very troubling that somebody initially came out here in the middle of the night and stole it. So, just good to have it back. Everybody’s very relieved with that.”

Security footage showed two people approached the Chan Center the night it was stolen at 2 a.m.

One of them approached the bell, and later, staff found the rope that held it up had been cut and the bell was gone.

Now, it’s back. Staff and patrons are excited that it has been returned.

“It was extremely exciting to know that we had found the bell,” Chan Center employee Sara Khan said.

Khan said the center is putting more security measures in place and is working to prevent the bell from being stolen in the future. It will eventually be brought back outside, but for now, will be kept indoors.

Khan said the Tallahassee Police Department is still investigating to find out who stole the bell.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Boyd has a memorial fund available for donations.
FAMU student drowns at Miramar Beach
Fatal Crash
54-year-old Madison man killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 90
Three people are wanted in Thomas County in connection to a counterfeit checks ring operation.
Three people wanted in counterfeit checks ring
Police on the scene of a shooting on Lake Bradford Rd.
One person injured in Lake Bradford Road shooting
In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

Latest News

Bell stolen from Tallahassee Chan Center has been returned
Parents and teachers are concerned about the state of the Gadsden County school district.
Parents and teachers concerned about state of Gadsden County school district
Parents and teachers are concerned about the state of the Gadsden County school district.
Parents and teachers concerned about state of Gadsden County school district
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Police investigating “possible shooting” on I-10 near north Monroe