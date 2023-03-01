Bell stolen from Tallahassee Chan Center has been returned

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The bell is back!

A valuable bell was stolen from the Tallahassee Chan Center, a local Buddhist temple, earlier this month. Last week, it was returned.

Staff told WCTV they couldn’t say who returned the bell but said whoever did see WCTV’s story about it being stolen, recognized the bell, and then called the Chan Center to return it.

“It means a lot to have it back,” said one Chan Center member, Phil Kiracofe. “It was missed. It was very troubling that somebody initially came out here in the middle of the night and stole it. So, just good to have it back. Everybody’s very relieved with that.”

Security footage showed two people approached the Chan Center the night it was stolen at 2 a.m.

One of them approached the bell, and later, staff found the rope that held it up had been cut and the bell was gone.

Now, it’s back. Staff and patrons are excited that it has been returned.

“It was extremely exciting to know that we had found the bell,” Chan Center employee Sara Khan said.

Khan said the center is putting more security measures in place and is working to prevent the bell from being stolen in the future. It will eventually be brought back outside, but for now, will be kept indoors.

Khan said the Tallahassee Police Department is still investigating to find out who stole the bell.

