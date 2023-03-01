Collision closes lanes on North Monroe Street

FHP reports no major injuries
(MGN)
By Chasity Maynard and WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A red Jeep flipped over after colliding with a semi truck at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Old Bainbridge Road Wednesday morning, according to Patricia Jefferson-Shaw, a Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer.

The wreck occurred after both vehicles ran red lights just after 10 a.m, according to Jefferson-Shaw. The incident shut down all southbound lanes on North Monroe Street.

The inside southbound lane on North Monroe Street since reopened. FHP does not have an estimate at this time for when the scene will clear.

The driver of the Jeep reported minor injuries but will not be transported for care at a hospital. Both drivers had one passenger in their vehicle.

FHP reports no injuries to the driver of the semi truck and all passengers.

Three FHP troopers are still on the scene, Jefferson-Shaw said. Traffic may be congested in the area.

Jacob Murphey contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

