Hilton hotel coming to Railroad Square

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new hotel is set to go up near Railroad Square Art District in the next few years.

A Homewood Suites by Hilton will sit on a 1.5-acre plot of land at the northeast corner of Railroad Avenue and the FAMU Way roundabout.

Railroad Square business owners said the 109-room hotel will help connect the community to the city’s urban core and to new clients.

The addition of hotels in the area brings a steady flow of business, said Gregg Pla, owner of the art district’s antique store Talquin Trading Company.

“I think the more business, especially of that caliber that pops up here, the more that people can discover Railroad Square itself. It is going to do nothing but benefit my business and all the other businesses here,” the entrepreneur said.

Mayor John Dailey said he is looking forward to the hotel coming to fruition and “adding to the fabric of the community.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the broker associated with the project, and he said the developer wasn’t ready to discuss it.

This is a continuing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

