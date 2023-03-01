Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, March 1

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Wednesday, March 1.
By Mike McCall
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)

Yet another warm day today with low to mid-80s. A few brief showers developed this afternoon, and only a stray light shower is possible overnight, along with the patchy fog. Lows stay very mild in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow will see a similar pattern, with a warm and humid afternoon in the low to mid-80s, but also a slight chance (20%) for isolated showers. 

Strong to severe storms will occur tomorrow from Texas into Arkansas and Mississippi, but that system will weaken considerably before it reaches us on Friday. However, it will still be windy and warm on Friday, with a good chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

The strongest energy will stay well to our north, but a briefly strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Friday. The front will weaken and slow down just to our south on Saturday, leaving behind a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures will also cool down a little bit this weekend, with lows in the 50s, then perhaps upper 40s by Sunday morning, and weekend highs in the 70s to near 80. Temps warm again next week, with low to mid-80s returning, and small chances for isolated showers.

