Police investigating “possible shooting” on I-10 near north Monroe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a “possible shooting” on I-10 near Exit 199, according to the Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. Traffic may be slow in the area.

Law enforcement are traveling on foot and in vehicles on the highway and off the exit to confirm if a shooting occurred in the area. About a dozen marked vehicles are surrounding the exit at Monroe Street.

Most activity is focused on the eastbound on-ramp, including an EMS ambulance stationed on the overpass.

Traffic might be slow. Use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

