Something Good - Thomas County JROTC Cadet sits down with retired marine corporal

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 97-year-old retired marine corps corporal in South Georgia shared memories of his time in the service with a military hopeful.

As part of a school project, Jackson Emmet, a 17-year-old Thomas County Central High School JROTC cadet, sat down with Corporal Don Roberson as he reflected on his time serving during the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

Corporal Roberson hopes sharing his story will help others appreciate the sacrifices made by those who serve.

