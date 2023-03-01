‘We got the call an hour before the ceremony’: Local couple reacts to wedding day house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wedding day woes, a newlywed couple left picking up the pieces after a house fire nearly kept them from making it down the aisle.

The Tallahassee Fire Department said it believes the fire started from incense that was left burning in the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue and treat the animals but unfortunately one died just hours later, and what should be their honeymoon has turned into a very different situation for the Goff-Salinas.

“Our family getting together to celebrate our love, it was beautiful,” Devon Goff-Salinas said.

A wedding three years in the making, halted over the years by the pandemic and illness finally came to fruition over the weekend.

“My mom got us these beautiful moss runners for the table and these gold mercury photo holders and it was really magical,” Savannah Goff-Salinas said.

A day that should be filled with happiness and love is derailed by a call.

“We got a call about an hour before the ceremony from the fire department that there was a fire in the house and they let us know that our animals had been removed and they’d been given oxygen,” Devon said.

In an effort to salvage the day, family and friends rushed to the scene so the wedding could go on.

“She was actually getting her hair done at the time and so we had some friends come back to pick up the animals here,” Devon said.

Three dogs and two cats were removed from the burning home. Their beloved lab/Pitt mix Charlie later died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“When we finally got to the animals, we could smell the soot and the char on them, and coming back to the house here just reminds me of that same smell and it’s hard,” Devon said.

Now, the couple waits for the cleaning crew so they can go through what’s left of their belongings.

“We haven’t had a chance to go in and extensively take whatever we want but we know the furniture is at a loss and we don’t know what of the clothes is salvageable yet because we were just trying to move quickly,” Savannah said.

The couple is putting their honeymoon money toward vet bills.

The good news is that they’ve already been able to put money towards a new rental home.

They tell us they are extremely grateful for the love and support from the community so far during this very difficult time and a GoFundMe has been set up for the family, the information for that can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.