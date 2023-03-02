FSU grad prepares to share his documentary on Ukrainian refugees at South Georgia Film Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Covering South Georgia, A FSU graduate is preparing to share stories from the war in Ukraine with an audience here at home.

Twenty-four-year-old Jack Wingate was on a fellowship in Germany when he saw the opportunity to film a documentary on Ukrainian refugee artists who are all displaced in Berlin.

Jack followed the refugee artists from the time of their conception to their first exhibit for this film, talking to them about what their life was like before the war, to now and the struggles they’ve faced along the way.

In the trailer, you can see the refugees working with scrap fabric to show what their situation looks like back home.

He told me they faced many challenges while putting the film together, from working through a language barrier to not knowing the risk factors of it all because the war had just broken out.

Despite the challenges they faced, he said the refugee’s positivity and strength inspired him to pursue the documentary, “Studio Ukraine.”

“It kinda shocked me how happy people could be despite what was going on and I think that’s just reflective of the way that community can really impact your mood,” said director Jack Wingate.

Jack has paired his film with a fundraiser to raise money so he can continue sharing the refugees’ stories at different film festivals across the country.

The South Georgia Film Festival kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. and “Studio Ukraine” is just one of 95 films from across the region that will be on display this weekend.

