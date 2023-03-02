House to take up partisan Florida School Board races.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida House of Representatives is considering a constitutional amendment that would shift school board elections to partisan races.

House Joint Resolution 31 sits in a House Subcommittee and if passed into law would require school board candidates in the state to file and run under a party affiliation for a seat on county school boards.

One Leon County School Board member said boards should stay “non-partisan” and elections should be based on ideas for representing the “kids, students and families” of a district.

“You vote on your convictions (on a school board),” said District 4 member Laurie Lawson-Cox. “I think it’s important to listen to people who you may not agree with to represent the people who voted you in.”

Florida school boards serve to operate and supervise district public school and help to determine tax rates, adopt enrollment plans and establish new schools within a given district.

Lawson-Cox said races have grown more political throughout the years but have, to this point, remained non-partisan.

“I turn around and talk about the issues rather than what political party we’re affiliated with,” Lawson-Cox said.

Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor said “nobody who is running for office is apolitical” and said he supports the measure to give voters “transparency” and “more information” before they head to the polls.

“Who you vote for and how they think will trickle down to the minds and spirit of your children,” Proctor said. “Some would say ‘this injects politics into it’ and I’d say politics is already in it.”

Proctor said that “transparency” is paramount in vetting how a candidate would handle issues like school budgeting, and the fabric of a child’s education.

“This is about economics, and generally speaking, our economic views with respect to budgeting and public dollars is reflected in our orientation, or if we’re affiliated with a political party,” Proctor said.

If the resolution is adopted by the legislature school board members would be elected on on a partisan basis for the general elections held in November of 2026.

Candidates, under the rules of the resolution, at that time would have three letter party affiliations next to their names on the ballot. D-E-M for Democrat, R-E-P for republican or N-P-A for no party affiliation.

