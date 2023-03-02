LCSO warns the community about jury duty scam

GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about jury duty scam calls.

The jury duty scam has resurfaced and someone is calling pretending to be with the LCSO.

According to LCSO, the scammers tell their victims they have an arrest warrant out for them because they missed jury service for the month. They also inform the victims that they must pay a certain amount to have the warrants dismissed.

“Please be aware of this scam. Don’t fall for it!” LCSO commented on their Facebook. “This scam is circling AGAIN. We will NEVER, EVER call and ask you for money to settle a warrant. HANG UP! Even if they say they are from LCSO or TPD. HANG UP! Local folks are falling for this scam.”

