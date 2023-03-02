Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for FAMU student Alexander Boyd

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - March 1st is Alexander Boyd’s birthday. Like every year, his friends and family celebrated.

But this year is different. This year Alex isn’t here.

“You will be deeply missed,” said one of his friends. “And a day will not go by without thinking about you, Alex.”

On the day he would have turned 21, Alex’s loved ones are grieving his loss. They held a candlelight vigil outside his residence hall, the Knight building, to honor him.

Alex was a second year FAMU student studying architecture.

“Your family loves you,” Alex’s friend Reginald Dotson Jr. said at the vigil. “Your friends love you, Knight House loves you, I love you.”

Alex drowned this past weekend. It happened on a trip with his housemates at Miramar Beach. Four days later, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil on his birthday.

“This sucks,” Alex’s friend Kye Sims said. “It may not seem profound, but it’s definitely how we all feel.”

Alex’s friends remember him as a quiet guy with a warm smile and a big heart.

“Alex was a man of few words,” Dotson said. “But when he did speak, they were strong words that came from the heart.”

Although Alex is gone, Dotson still feels his presence.

“I know you’re watching over me,” Dotson said. “And I hear you laughing when I laugh.

The Southern Scholarship Foundation has set up a memorial fund in Alex’s name. All the money will go to his family.

