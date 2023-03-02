Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest...
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, according to police.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center shot and killed a manager on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, said police Sgt. Rob Robertson.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” Robertson said.

A man who fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, was not in custody early Wednesday evening, Robertson said.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

An after-hours message left with the company seeking comment on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement investigating “possible shooting” on I-10 near north Monroe
Law enforcement investigating “possible shooting” on I-10 near north Monroe
Human remains discovered earlier this month at the St. Marks Wildlife Refuge have been...
Remains recently found in St. Marks Refuge confirmed to be missing Tallahassee father
Police on the scene of a shooting on Lake Bradford Rd.
One person injured in Lake Bradford Road shooting
Alexander Boyd has a memorial fund available for donations.
FAMU student drowns at Miramar Beach
Three people are wanted in Thomas County in connection to a counterfeit checks ring operation.
Three people wanted in counterfeit checks ring

Latest News

A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.
Dog helps rescue baby in fire; family trying to recover after losing everything
Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."
Tennessee woman is first Black female puppeteer on ‘Sesame Street’
Shell Point Beach Prepares for 50th Annual Stephen C. Smith Regatta
Shell Point Beach Prepares for 50th Annual Stephen C. Smith Regatta
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO warns the community about jury duty scam