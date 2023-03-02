Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes Key Lime Coconut Tart with Macadamia Shortbread Crust

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Key lime coconut tart with a macadamia shortbread crust.

Key Lime-Coconut Tart with Macadamia Shortbread Crust

Active Time - 45 minutes, Total Time - 4 hours, 45 minutes

(Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

For filling

5 large eggs

1 1/2 cups canned full-fat coconut milk

1/2 cup Key lime juice

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Plastic wrap

For crust

Parchment paper

1/2 cup salted macadamia nuts

2 Key limes, for zest

1/2 cup cold, unsalted butter

1 large egg

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (+more as needed)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Optional, for serving

Powdered sugar

Toasted coconut chips

Key limes

Steps:

1. Prepare filling. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites for another

use). Combine in medium saucepan: coconut milk, lime juice, 1/2 cup

sugar, cornstarch, salt, and 2 tablespoons butter until blended; heat

over medium and bring to simmer. Place egg yolks in small bowl and

slowly whisk in 1 cup hot milk mixture.

2. Whisk egg mixture into milk mixture and return to heat on mediumlow. Cook and stir until mixture coats the back of a spoon and is

thickened. Strain mixture through fine mesh strainer into medium

bowl; whisk in vanilla until blended. Cover with plastic wrap (press

plastic wrap onto surface of filling). Chill 1–2 hours until set and 40°F.

3. Meanwhile, prepare crust. Line baking sheet with parchment and

place 8-inch tart pan on baking sheet. Finely chop macadamia nuts

finely; zest limes (1 teaspoon). Cut remaining 1/2 cup cold butter into

1/2-inch cubes.

4. Combine in large bowl: flour, nuts, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, lime

zest, and baking powder until blended. Add cubed butter and

remaining 1 egg to flour mixture. Mix with two forks until flour mixture

resembles wet sand. Knead flour mixture until a dough ball forms.

Form dough into a disk shape and wrap in plastic wrap; chill 30

minutes.

5. Lightly dust work surface with flour. Roll dough into 1/4-inch-thick

circle. Carefully roll crust onto rolling pin then unroll into tart pan

without stretching. Press dough evenly into bottom and sides of tart

pan. Trim off excess dough and prick base of dough with a fork. Chill

30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F.

6. Prepare tart. Pour filling evenly into crust, smoothing out top. Bake

35–45 minutes until top is golden and center is set. Remove from oven

and set aside on wire rack 30 minutes to cool. Chill until completely

cool. Serve dusted with powdered sugar, coconut chips, and additional

lime zest (if desired).

