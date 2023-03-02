Something Good - Local activists surprised with award for selfless service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee community activist, Tiffany Hill, was surprised with a special honor from a local consulting group in honor of the start of women’s history month.

Hill is a veteran and she received the award for her “selfless service.”

The award was named in honor of her father, Oliver Hill Sr, who has been a longtime affordable housing advocate in town.

Hill received the honor with her father by her side.

