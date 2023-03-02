Something Good - Omega PSI PHI fraternity giving back to a fellow student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Upsilon Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity incorporated is giving back to a fellow student.

It’s the FAMU chapter’s third annual More Than A Mom giveaway.

It was actually started by WCTV producer Vince Jones in 2020.

The organization held a raffle to help pay 700 dollars toward a student parent’s rent.

The chapter also partnered with the university in creating an essential basket filled with diapers formula and much more.

The raffle is held each march in honor of women’s history month.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.