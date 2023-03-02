Tallahassee Police investigate shooting of two people near FSU

The victims are stable
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man and woman at the 1400 block of Charlotte Street on Wednesday.

The victims were shot outside at about 8:45 p.m., but TPD is still looking into the circumstances of how they were shot, according to Heather Merritt, assistant director of marketing and communications for the department. The incident occurred in a residential area near Florida State University and West Tennessee Street .

It is unclear if the pair were the intended targets of the gunfire, TPD said in a statement. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots.

Both victims were transported to a hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” but are listed as stable, TPD said in a statement.

TPD does not have any suspects at this time, Merritt said. The investigation is ongiong.

