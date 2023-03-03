CPRB remains in limbo as TPD faces scrutiny over handling of officer conduct

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board, established in 2020, has yet to meet months after the removal of several members following controversy over an alleged ‘anti-police’ cup being brought to a meeting.

This week, as the Tallahassee Police Department faces growing questions over the handling of two incidents involving officers, it remains to be seen if or when the cases will be reviewed by the board.

There are several vacant seats the city has not yet filled. On Friday, Tallahassee’s Inspector General told WCTV if and when the CPRB reaches the required amount of seats to move forward, it would review both cases.

The CPRB was created after several officer-involved shootings in Tallahassee sparked renewed calls for change and independent oversight from community members.

Since it’s inception, members have reviewed cases and made recommendations including on TPD’s use of baton policy after the release of bodycam footage in a 2021 arrest outside of a business on W. Tennessee Street.

But their work came to a halt in recent months, after former member Taylor Biro was accused of bringing a cup to a CPRB member that had an ‘anti-police message.’ No photos of the cup were ever produced, and there have been conflicting details on what exactly the ‘anti-police’ message was.

In December, the commission voted to remove Biro from the board in a 3 to 2 decision. Ahead of that vote, Biro’s former fellow members voted unanimously to support her staying on the board.

Biro has filed a lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee. Most recently, parties on both sides were in court February 22 for a motion hearing, according to online court records.

Legal representation for the City of Tallahassee asked a judge in January to dismiss the lawsuit.

The next court date has not yet been set.

