Tallahassee cheerleading group focusing on mental health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local nonprofit is focusing on mental health—teaching young girls how to cheer while also building up their confidence and self-esteem.

The program is called Dynamic Xplosion Cheer. They coach more than 150 girls each week, ranging from ages 3-18.

Before every practice, they have the girls stand in a circle and repeat positive affirmations.

“We say ‘I love myself, I am beautiful, I am important. I matter.’ We always end with ‘I matter,’” said Keyunna Thomas, Co-owner and founder of Xplosion Cheer. “And even if the girls come in and have a horrible day or something, we always say ‘Hey, what are the affirmations this week?’

It’s part of a mental wellness program, which focuses on teaching these young girls how to understand their emotions and develop a positive self-image. The creators of the cheer program said they’ve seen huge improvements since they started doing this.

“They just uplift each other and motivate each other in here,” said co-owner Dreunna Holland. “So when we get out on that floor and hit that mat, we are together as a team and a family.

On March 18, Xplosion Cheer is hosting a mental health awareness event called the Black Culture Cheer and Dance Competition, which will bring together dance and cheer teams from across Florida and other surrounding states.

