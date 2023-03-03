Tallahassee cheerleading group focusing on mental health

Dynamic Xplosion Cheer
Dynamic Xplosion Cheer(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local nonprofit is focusing on mental health—teaching young girls how to cheer while also building up their confidence and self-esteem.

The program is called Dynamic Xplosion Cheer. They coach more than 150 girls each week, ranging from ages 3-18.

Before every practice, they have the girls stand in a circle and repeat positive affirmations.

“We say ‘I love myself, I am beautiful, I am important. I matter.’ We always end with ‘I matter,’” said Keyunna Thomas, Co-owner and founder of Xplosion Cheer. “And even if the girls come in and have a horrible day or something, we always say ‘Hey, what are the affirmations this week?’

It’s part of a mental wellness program, which focuses on teaching these young girls how to understand their emotions and develop a positive self-image. The creators of the cheer program said they’ve seen huge improvements since they started doing this.

“They just uplift each other and motivate each other in here,” said co-owner Dreunna Holland. “So when we get out on that floor and hit that mat, we are together as a team and a family.

On March 18, Xplosion Cheer is hosting a mental health awareness event called the Black Culture Cheer and Dance Competition, which will bring together dance and cheer teams from across Florida and other surrounding states.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

