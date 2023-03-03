Tallahassee home burns down on Dunn Street

House fire on Dunn Street.
House fire on Dunn Street.(Tallahassee Fire Dept.)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday around 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Dunn Street.

The home was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

TFD said no one was hurt and the home is considered a total loss. WCTV was also told no one was living inside the home at the time of the fire.

WCTV reached out to TFD Friday morning to get an update on the cause of the fire but was told it is still under investigation.

