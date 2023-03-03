Thomas Nighthawks earn first ever NAIA Tournament berth

TU Nighthawks Head Coach Colin Cotter addresses his team in a home game against Warner.
TU Nighthawks Head Coach Colin Cotter addresses his team in a home game against Warner.
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a season of firsts the Thomas Nighthawks men’s basketball team continues to rewrite the program’s record books as on Thursday TU was selected as an at-large bid into the NAIA Tournament, the first in program history.

Thomas finds itself in the field of 64 after an 18-8 season, boasting an 11-5 record in the always tough Sun Conference and a 10-3 record at home. Three Nighthawks (Mohammed Abubakar, Jarvis Brown and Tim Williamson) finished the season averaging double figures and in December Colin Cotter was named permanent Head Coach after the former Valdosta State standout entered the season as the interim.

Thomas enters the tourney as a 12 seed, set to face LSU Shreveport in the opening matchup in Alexandra, LA. A date and tip-off time has not yet been announced.

