Thomasville kicks off First Friday Sip and Shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville is kicking off its First Friday sip and shop tonight offering up many different opportunities to get out and enjoy the community for a family-friendly event.

Live music, good food and great shops are just a few of the things people can expect to see on this Friday night.

Over 100 businesses and restaurants stay open up late for the First Friday Sip and Shop event.

There was an outdoor free concert that took place at the Ritz Amphitheater at 8 p.m. with music from The Sidleys.

Several shops and restaurants here in Thomasville said that they look forward to First Fridays throughout the year because they get a chance to visit familiar faces and even meet new people.

Onward Reserve said they get customers from Valdosta, Albany and Tallahassee just to name a few.

Store manager Melissa Korobeynikov said for First Friday they like to keep things fun by passing out different things throughout the night like free koozies.

Korobeynikov said the support they receive throughout the community during First Fridays makes a tremendous impact on their business and that’s something they are thankful for.

“We always welcome all of our visitors. Without our customers, we wouldn’t be here so we are very grateful for that. We do stay like to stay open until about 8 o’clock for our First Fridays,” said Onward Reserve store manager Melissa Korobeynikov.

Nicole Ewell with the City of Thomasville said there’s really something for everyone.

“So the City of Thomasville puts on this wonderful free event for not only our locals from here in town but also for people to come down and explore our downtown and see what merchants are open, see what our downtown looks like, and how we come together as a community and just have fun on a Friday night,” said Special events manager Nicole Elwell.

People had from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy the First Friday festivities. The next First Friday is happening on April 7th with music from Rockie Lynne.

