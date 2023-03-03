TPD pulls over car near FSU and finds gunshot victim

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating after an officer pulled over a car transporting a gunshot victim Friday morning.

Officers stopped a vehicle after it was driving erratically in the intersection of Nylic Road and Basin Street near Florida State University a little after 2 a.m., according to a TPD statement.

After being pulled over, the driver said the passenger had been shot in the 2600 block of West Tennessee Street, near Tallahassee Community College. The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-deadly gunshot wound and later released, the statement said.

Officers responded to the area referenced by the driver but were unable to locate the scene or any evidence indicating a shooting had occurred.

Two people were shot Wednesday at the 1400 block of Charlotte Street, just a block from where the car was pulled over. As of Thursday, no arrests have been made.

TPD does not know the exact location of or circumstances of the Friday shooting. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

