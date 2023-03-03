‘Local News Live’ relaunches Monday, March 6

By Kyle Rogers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LNL/WCTV) - Even after WCTV’s newscast ends, the news continues online and all the time with Local News Live.

Local News Live, a national news network powered by WCTV and Gray Television stations nationwide, relaunches on Monday, March 6.

The 24/7 streaming news service showcases the stories produced by Gray Television’s local journalists from more than 100 markets across the United States.

In addition to covering the big stories of the day, viewers can expect live, breaking news coverage as it happens, in-depth conversations with newsmakers, and quality reporting from around the country through the unique perspective of local journalists.

After WCTV ends live newscasts, Local News Live, or LNL, streams on WCTV.tv and the WCTV News app.

Watch the video above to learn more about Local News Live with LNL anchor and WCTV National Correspondent Debra Alfarone.

