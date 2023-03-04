Car crashes into R. Frank Nims Middle School causing damages

A car crashed into Nims Middle School causing damages.
A car crashed into Nims Middle School causing damages.(Rocky Hannah)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A vehicle crashed into R. Frank Nims Middle School Friday night causing structural damages.

Superintendent of Leon County Schools, Rocky Hannah, posted on Facebook about the crash saying, “Up early this morning to access the damage from a vehicle running into Nims Middle School last night at a high rate of speed.”

Eyewitness News is working to get more information about this incident and will update you as soon as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil for Alexander Boyd
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for FAMU student Alexander Boyd
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
TPD officer arrested and fired
Tallahassee police officer arrested, fired after alleged assault at local nightclub
TPD pulls over car near FSU and finds gunshot victim
TPD responds to questions about recently terminated officer

Latest News

Cauzican Pet Care introduces two new puppies up for adoption.
Cauzican Pet Care introduces two new puppies up for adoption
Clearing on Saturday will lead to a picture-perfect Sunday.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Saturday, March 4
Friday’s sold out Signature Dinner was curated by a four-course meal which was paired with a...
Chef Michael Symon headlines event at TCC to raise money for scholarships
Cleaver and Cork hosts chef Michael Symon
Cleaver and Cork hosts chef Michael Symon