Car crashes into R. Frank Nims Middle School causing damages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A vehicle crashed into R. Frank Nims Middle School Friday night causing structural damages.

Superintendent of Leon County Schools, Rocky Hannah, posted on Facebook about the crash saying, “Up early this morning to access the damage from a vehicle running into Nims Middle School last night at a high rate of speed.”

Eyewitness News is working to get more information about this incident and will update you as soon as more information is released.

