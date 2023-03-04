Chef Michael Symon headlines event at TCC to raise money for scholarships

By Madison Glaser
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A big weekend was in store at Tallahassee Community College’s 8th annual Cleaver and Cork Festival.

This year’s celebrity guest chef was award-winning Iron Chef Michael Symon.

Friday’s sold out Signature Dinner was curated by a four-course meal which was paired with a select wine and then Saturday’s grand finale was the Food and Wine Festival.

Symon told WCTV that when he was asked to headline the annual food-lovers tradition, he couldn’t turn it down.

“We’re always excited when we can help raise money for education and help people get educated, it’s a part of things I do with my own charity so when I can do it in other places, it excites me very much,” said Iron Chef Michael Symon.

Funds raised go to the TCC Foundation which finds scholarships for students.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil for Alexander Boyd
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for FAMU student Alexander Boyd
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
TPD officer arrested and fired
Tallahassee police officer arrested, fired after alleged assault at local nightclub
TPD pulls over car near FSU and finds gunshot victim
House fire on Dunn Street.
Tallahassee home burns down on Dunn Street

Latest News

Cleaver and Cork hosts chef Michael Symon
Cleaver and Cork hosts chef Michael Symon
Thomasville kicks off First Friday Sip and Shop
Thomasville kicks off First Friday Sip and Shop
FSU grad prepares to share his documentary on Ukrainian refugees at South Georgia Film Festival
FSU grad prepares to share his documentary on Ukrainian refugees at South Georgia Film Festival
Apalachee Center launches new program dedicated to helping youth
Apalachee Center launches new program dedicated to helping youth