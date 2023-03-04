Chef Michael Symon headlines event at TCC to raise money for scholarships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A big weekend was in store at Tallahassee Community College’s 8th annual Cleaver and Cork Festival.

This year’s celebrity guest chef was award-winning Iron Chef Michael Symon.

Friday’s sold out Signature Dinner was curated by a four-course meal which was paired with a select wine and then Saturday’s grand finale was the Food and Wine Festival.

Symon told WCTV that when he was asked to headline the annual food-lovers tradition, he couldn’t turn it down.

“We’re always excited when we can help raise money for education and help people get educated, it’s a part of things I do with my own charity so when I can do it in other places, it excites me very much,” said Iron Chef Michael Symon.

Funds raised go to the TCC Foundation which finds scholarships for students.

