Couple looks to revitalize southside Tallahassee, help grow small business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple is working to revitalize the Southside community by giving business owners more opportunities to showcase their services.

“Being an entrepreneur is hard, so we wanted to be able to give that space,” said Big-D-BBQ co-owner Q Arnold. She and her husband, Big D, opened up the space at Railroad Crossing to business owners and college students.

“We’re bringing the positive vibes to the Southside, not the negativity anymore,” said Arnold. “If you come over here, it’s positive vibes only.” They’ve also brought in mural artwork and helped repaint the buildings with bright colors.

“Just being able to set up here, and build connections here, and grow this community is truly a blessing,” said FAMU junior and business owner Jordan Smith. “It’s a lot to have on your plate, but at the same time, we’re all dedicated to something greater than what we’re doing now.”

Smith owns the vintage clothing company, Garb•Age. He was one of several vendors that got an opportunity to participate in Food Truck Friday, a new initiative at Railroad Crossing.

“We also wanted to give back to the community, where some of our students can come down,” said Arnold. “Some of our entrepreneurs that don’t have an actual storefront, they can come down to the park.”

To help eliminate the financial burden, Arnold said the vendor fees for college students are only $25; for professionals, the fees start at $35.

She also said they have plans to build a stage to showcase local talent. “It’s a melting pot where we want everybody to feel comfortable, and serve the community as a whole,” said Arnold. She said this is the first, of many, Food Truck Fridays to come.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.