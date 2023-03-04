Couple looks to revitalize southside Tallahassee, help grow small business

Couple looks to revitalize southside Tallahassee, help grow small business
Couple looks to revitalize southside Tallahassee, help grow small business(WCTV Staff)
By Staci Inez
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee couple is working to revitalize the Southside community by giving business owners more opportunities to showcase their services.

“Being an entrepreneur is hard, so we wanted to be able to give that space,” said Big-D-BBQ co-owner Q Arnold. She and her husband, Big D, opened up the space at Railroad Crossing to business owners and college students.

“We’re bringing the positive vibes to the Southside, not the negativity anymore,” said Arnold. “If you come over here, it’s positive vibes only.” They’ve also brought in mural artwork and helped repaint the buildings with bright colors.

“Just being able to set up here, and build connections here, and grow this community is truly a blessing,” said FAMU junior and business owner Jordan Smith. “It’s a lot to have on your plate, but at the same time, we’re all dedicated to something greater than what we’re doing now.”

Smith owns the vintage clothing company, Garb•Age. He was one of several vendors that got an opportunity to participate in Food Truck Friday, a new initiative at Railroad Crossing.

“We also wanted to give back to the community, where some of our students can come down,” said Arnold. “Some of our entrepreneurs that don’t have an actual storefront, they can come down to the park.”

To help eliminate the financial burden, Arnold said the vendor fees for college students are only $25; for professionals, the fees start at $35.

She also said they have plans to build a stage to showcase local talent. “It’s a melting pot where we want everybody to feel comfortable, and serve the community as a whole,” said Arnold. She said this is the first, of many, Food Truck Fridays to come.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vigil for Alexander Boyd
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for FAMU student Alexander Boyd
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting of two people near FSU
TPD officer arrested and fired
Tallahassee police officer arrested, fired after alleged assault at local nightclub
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
House fire on Dunn Street.
Tallahassee home burns down on Dunn Street

Latest News

Ricou Browning puts on his costume playing Gill-Man during filming of Creature from the Black...
Horror movie fan remembers Ricou Browning, the FSU grad who starred in ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’
Live music, good food and great shops are just a few of the things people can expect to see on...
Thomasville kicks off First Friday Sip and Shop
CPRB remains in limbo as TPD faces scrutiny over handling of officer conduct
TPD pulls over car near FSU and finds gunshot victim