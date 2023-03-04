Turner Center to kick off 2023 Music in the Art Park series in March

The Turner Center Art Park is located right across the street from the main building.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents the 4th annual Music in the Art Park concert series on March 10 from 7-9 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park.

2RiverStation will be performing at the concert that will kick off the concert series.

“The main purpose for creating the Music in the Art Park Concert Series four years ago continues to be to highlight the exceptional musical talent in our local area,” Executive Director Sementha Mathews said.

The concerts are open to the public, family-friendly and pet-friendly. Patrons are invited to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

Chick-Fil-A will be the on-site vendor for the concert.

“We have a diverse lineup of bands for our patrons to enjoy this year, and thanks to our local business sponsors, the concerts remain free to the public,” Mathews said.

The Music in the Art Park series will be on the second Friday of every month from March through November from 7-9 p.m.

Call the Turner Center at (229) 247-2782 or visit turnercenter.org for more information.

