Taylor County escaped prisoner arrested in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An escaped prisoner from Taylor County was captured and arrested Sunday afternoon in Madison County.

The escaped prisoner, Dustin Bain, was wanted for not returning from a work release period.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told Florida Highway Patrol that it have received information about a blue Ford pickup truck parked on the side of I-10 in Madison County that might have been driven by Bain.

The vehicle was located in Suwannee County near mile maker 272, according to FHP.

FHP said a Sergeant observed Bain switch vehicles into a white Chevrolet Impala before getting arrested on mile maker 266 in Madison County.

Bain was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail, according to the press release.

