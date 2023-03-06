Man holds suspect at gunpoint after catching him in home, sheriff says

Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a...
Raymond Earl Flack and Emily Abigail Bush were arrested after they allegedly tried to rob a homeowner in Madison Township, Ohio.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Ohio homeowner held one suspect at gunpoint after he caught two alleged robbers in his home, the sheriff says.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says deputies were called Sunday to a home in Madison Township after someone reported the incident, according to WXIX.

The homeowner held 29-year-old Raymond Earl Flack, of Middletown, at gunpoint after the suspect tried to cut the safe in the homeowner’s garage, Jones said.

Jones said Flack fled on foot and met up with the second suspect, 29-year-old Emily Abigail Bush, who was driving a white Ford truck.

Deputies later located the truck and conducted a felony stop, Jones said. The victim identified the suspects, who were taken into custody.

Flack is charged with burglary, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and criminal damaging, according to the sheriff. Bush is charged with complicity to Flack’s four alleged crimes.

Jail records show both suspects were being held at the Middletown City Jail. They are expected to make their first court appearances Monday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into Nims Middle School causing damages.
Car crashes into R. Frank Nims Middle School causing damages
Couple looks to revitalize southside Tallahassee, help grow small business
Couple looks to revitalize southside Tallahassee, help grow small business
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

Latest News

An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
An apparent bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines flight to return to Havana, Cuba, on Sunday.
RAW: Bird strike causes smoke in cabin on flight
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates Oreo’s 111th birthday with free Bundtlets
A mother and her son, a senior in high school, were hiking with a Boy Scout troop when she was...
Mom hiking with son’s Boy Scout troop dies after tree falls on her