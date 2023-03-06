One person injured in shooting on Sharer Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers with the Tallahassee Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday around 8:48 p.m. to the parking lot of a shopping plaza in the 2800 block of Sharer Road.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began rendering aid until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

A Watch Commander with TPD confirmed to WCTV that there were no suspects as of early Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

