Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 6

Showers and storms try to get here later today but the big weather should stay well to our W and NW.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for March 6, 2023.

The wind is the word today.

Clearing comes tomorrow, setting up a really nice Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures remain warm, the morning lows get a little cooler this weekend.

