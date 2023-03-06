Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, March 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for March 6, 2023.

The wind is the word today.

Showers and storms will try to get here later today but the big weather should stay well to our W and NW.

Clearing comes tomorrow, setting up a really nice Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures remain warm, the morning lows get a little cooler this weekend.

