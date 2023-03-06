Small aircraft traveling from Tampa crashes in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A small aircraft crashed in Taylor County Sunday afternoon leaving one person with minor injuries.

The P35 aircraft took off from Tampa at 3:42 p.m. and experienced engine issues around (Time) causing it to make an emergency landing in a field in Perry, according to Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA reported that the pilot suffered minor injuries and the aircraft had minor damages.

The Taylor County Sherriff’s Office did not respond to multiple calls from WCTV looking for more information on the crash, including what time the wreck occurred and where the plane was traveling from.

The flight's schedule map. (Wctv)

