Something Good - 214-year-old mollusk living in Wakulla County

Meet ‘Aber-Clam Lincoln’!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Meet ‘Aber-Clam Lincoln’!

Scientists in Wakulla county say Aber-Clam Lincoln the mollusk is 214 years old based on the layers on its shell.

That means it has been alive since 1809, the same year as its namesake president Abraham Lincoln was born.

The Gulf Specimen Marine lab says an AmeriCorps member named Blaine found the mollusk while walking with his family.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One person injured in shooting on Sharer Road
A man crashed into Nims Middle School after having a medical episode.
Driver crashes into Nims Middle School after having a medical episode
Couple looks to revitalize southside Tallahassee, help grow small business
Couple looks to revitalize southside Tallahassee, help grow small business
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter

Latest News

A man crashed into Nims Middle School after having a medical episode.
Driver crashes into Nims Middle School after having a medical episode
Meet ‘Aber-Clam Lincoln’!
Something Good - 214 year-old mollusk living in Wakulla County
It’s the FAMU chapter’s third annual 'More Than A Mom' giveaway.
Something Good - Omega PSI PHI fraternity giving back to a fellow student
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Taylor County escaped prisoner arrested in Madison County