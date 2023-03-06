Something Good - 214-year-old mollusk living in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Meet ‘Aber-Clam Lincoln’!

Scientists in Wakulla county say Aber-Clam Lincoln the mollusk is 214 years old based on the layers on its shell.

That means it has been alive since 1809, the same year as its namesake president Abraham Lincoln was born.

The Gulf Specimen Marine lab says an AmeriCorps member named Blaine found the mollusk while walking with his family.

