Valdosta Police make two arrests in connection with shooting of three teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Department arrested two people they believe are linked to the shooting of three teenagers in Valdosta, Ga. early last week.

The victims were shot in two separate but connected incidents on Sunday, Feb. 26, according to a VPD statement. Omar White, 17, and Zontavious Sipplen, 20, both face felony charges connected to the events.

VPD did not explain White and Sipplen’s alleged roles in the shootings.

In the first of of the two scenes, a 16-year-old boy was shot near the JM Beck Overpass near Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive just after midnight, according to VPD. A friend took him to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was later released.

While responding to the first incident, police received word of gunshot victims at the 2500 block of Bemiss Road in Valdosta. Officers found and provided first aid to two 17-year-old boys with gunshot wounds, the statement said. They also were transported to South Georgia Medical Center and later released.

VPD arrested White on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Three days later, Sipplen was arrested. He faces two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police report more charges and arrests pending. The investigation is ongoing.

