Vegan Blueberry Scones recipe with Chef Malone
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Pauletta Malone demonstrates how to make Vegan Blueberry Scones.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup pure cane sugar
- 8 tablespoons cold vegan butter
- ¾ cup of almond milk
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- ¾ - 1 cup fresh blueberries (may also use frozen)
- Lemon zest from 1 lemon (optional)
Glaze ingredients:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400o F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, ground flaxseeds, salt and sugar.
- Add the cold vegan butter and use a pastry cutter or your hands to work the butter into the dry ingredients. It should resemble coarse crumbs.
- Pour in the milk and vanilla, and stir until combined. Fold in the blueberries.
- On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough a few times until it comes together. Flatten the dough with your hands (lightly flour your hands if sticky), Flatten it into a circle, about 1 inch thick.
- Using a pizza cutter or large knife, cut it like you would a pizza into 8 pieces.
- Place the scones onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 22-26 minutes, until lightly golden brown on top.
- (Glaze) Combine the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla in a small bowl and whisk until smooth.
