Vegan Blueberry Scones recipe with Chef Malone

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Pauletta Malone demonstrates how to make Vegan Blueberry Scones.

Ingredients:

¾ - 1 cup fresh blueberries (may also use frozen)

Glaze ingredients:

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400o F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, ground flaxseeds, salt and sugar.

Add the cold vegan butter and use a pastry cutter or your hands to work the butter into the dry ingredients. It should resemble coarse crumbs.

Pour in the milk and vanilla, and stir until combined. Fold in the blueberries.

On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough a few times until it comes together. Flatten the dough with your hands (lightly flour your hands if sticky), Flatten it into a circle, about 1 inch thick.

Using a pizza cutter or large knife, cut it like you would a pizza into 8 pieces.

Place the scones onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 22-26 minutes, until lightly golden brown on top.