Vegan Blueberry Scones recipe with Chef Malone

Chef Pauletta Malone demonstrates how to make Vegan Blueberry Scones.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup pure cane sugar
  • 8 tablespoons cold vegan butter
  • ¾ cup of almond milk
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • ¾ - 1 cup fresh blueberries (may also use frozen)
  • Lemon zest from 1 lemon (optional)

Glaze ingredients:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400o F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, ground flaxseeds, salt and sugar.
  3. Add the cold vegan butter and use a pastry cutter or your hands to work the butter into the dry ingredients. It should resemble coarse crumbs.
  4. Pour in the milk and vanilla, and stir until combined. Fold in the blueberries.
  5. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough a few times until it comes together. Flatten the dough with your hands (lightly flour your hands if sticky), Flatten it into a circle, about 1 inch thick.
  6. Using a pizza cutter or large knife, cut it like you would a pizza into 8 pieces.
  7. Place the scones onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 22-26 minutes, until lightly golden brown on top.
  8. (Glaze) Combine the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla in a small bowl and whisk until smooth.

