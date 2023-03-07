Crate of lithium batteries caught fire in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a crate of lithium batteries on fire Monday afternoon.

Upon TFD’s arrival at the scene around 1 p.m., the crate was found inside the warehouse and initially smoking. When the crate was moved outside, it burst into flames.

TFD said it applied several fire extinguishers before gaining access to a front-end loader to dump several loads of dirt on the fire to smother it.

TFD personnel on the scene had to decontaminate their gear due to the potential exposure to toxic chemicals, according to TFD.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.