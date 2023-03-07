Lemon-Maple No-Bake Cheesecake with Lemon Macerated Berries recipe

How to make Lemon-Maple No-Bake Cheesecake with Lemon Macerated Berries.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to Lemon-Maple No-Bake Cheesecake with Lemon Macerated Berries.

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz cream cheese
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 9 graham crackers (1 sleeve, 4.5 oz)
  • 8 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
  • 1 lemon 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (14 oz) can of sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 (6 oz) packages of fresh blackberries

Steps:

  1. Set cream cheese out to soften. Melt butter. Place graham crackers in a bowl of food processor and pulse until very finely chopped. Combine in a medium bowl: crushed crackers, melted butter, and 2 tablespoons maple syrup. Mix well. Gently press the crumb mixture into the bottoms and up the sides of 6 ramekins; set aside.
  2. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon) then juice (2 tablespoons). Add to a large bowl: cream cheese, salt, lemon zest, and 4 tablespoons maple syrup; beat with an electric hand mixer until smooth. With the machine running drizzle in sweetened condensed milk until the mixture is smooth and combined. Divide batter evenly over graham cracker crust (about 2/3 cups batter each). Chill for 4 hours (or until set).
  3. 3. Halve berries. Combine in a medium bowl: berries, lemon juice, and remaining 2 tablespoons maple syrup until blended. Chill until ready to serve. Serve cheesecakes garnished with macerated berries.

