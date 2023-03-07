Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, March 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Tuesday, March 7.

Our string of very warm, sometimes record-breaking heat continued today as temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s.

However, a weak cold front is moving through the region from the northeast. A few showers developed in the warm, humid air, and isolated showers are still possible this evening as the front moves toward the southwest.

Tomorrow will start out in the upper 50s to low 60s, then a milder afternoon with lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s.

After a comfortable Thursday, another front will enter our area on Friday with a better chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Saturday dries out and returns to comfy temps with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Another front will bring another chance for showers mainly Sunday night into Monday morning.

As of right now, that front appears to have a better shot of colder air behind it, with lows by next Tuesday falling into the 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

