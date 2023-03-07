Ron DeSantis to argue US should be like Florida ahead of 2024 bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to position himself on Tuesday as a champion of conservative causes during a State of the State address that will likely be as much about his national ambitions as it is an assessment of Florida’s status in the wake of a pandemic and a series of crippling storms.

The address comes at the outset of a 60-day legislative session that has added significance this year because it will likely be used to launch DeSantis into a highly anticipated presidential campaign.

The Republican-dominated Legislature, eager to promote DeSantis’ political prospects, is expected to sign off on virtually all of the governor’s agenda, which is packed with issues ranging from race to immigration to gender that could prove popular in a GOP presidential primary.

Though DeSantis is unlikely to formally announce a presidential campaign until the Legislature wraps its work in May, he’s already making big moves toward a White House bid. He participated in a high-profile donor retreat last week in Florida before traveling to California, where he delivered a broadside against what he argued were excesses of liberalism. Later this week, he’ll travel for the first time this year to Iowa, which will host the nation’s first presidential caucuses in 2024.

Even without an official campaign in place, DeSantis is emerging as a leading alternative to former President Donald Trump, a fellow Floridian who has already announced his third White House bid. DeSantis’ strength is fueled in part by commanding a nearly 20-point reelection victory last year in a state that’s often infamous for close elections.

To read more on this article from the AP, Click Here.

Gov. DeSantis State of the State (WCTV, MGN)

