Something Good - Local church group visits Alaska to give back

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee church group is back in Alaska volunteering once again at the famed Iditarod dog sled race.

WCTV anchor Ben Kaplan highlighted the 10-or-so members from Thomasville First Baptist church*... as they embarked on the journey a few years ago. They are at it again, working with an organization called Grace Works joining dozens of other volunteers from across the U.S.

They helped put up over 2 miles of fencing and manned trail posts throughout the starting area in Nome.

But after the race pushes off their service isn’t over.

They’re helping to renovate a church and also gathering housing and hygiene supplies to send to folks in need in a village north of anchorage.

